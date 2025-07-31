Kingdom Day 1 Box Office: Vijay Deverakonda's Stardom Roars Loud; Rs.20 Crore Opening on Cards?

Kingdom, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was one of the most anticipated films of the year. Produced by Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, the movie faced a couple of delays in release dates and was finally out on July 31st with almost packed halls across the world.

It's a well-known fact that Vijay Deverakonda enjoys a huge following overseas, especially in the U.S. The same is being reflected in the early trends, and even in domestic circuits, Kingdom has maintained a good opening despite it being a working day, Thursday.

According to various reports, Kingdom managed to get nearly 64% occupancy on the opening day, which is on par with Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which was released last week. Thanks to the positive word of mouth and overwhelming reviews, Kingdom is expected to pick up pace in terms of collections, and Vijay Deverakonda can register his career-best opening with his latest film.

Early box office predictions put Kingdom's opening day number in the range of Rs. 17–18 crore share, but it won't be a surprise if Vijay pulls off a record by registering a Rs. 20 crore share opening day collection. If this occurs, it will set a record for the highest first-day collection of any Vijay Deverakonda movie.

Signs are looking positive, and with Kingdom ending on a cliffhanger, fans will be eager to know how the film ends, and they will most likely flock to the screens in the coming few days as well.