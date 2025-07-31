Vijay D’s Kingdom Leaves Fans Upset After Dropping Hrudayam Lopala Song

Vijay Deverakonda’s much-awaited spy thriller Kingdom hit theaters today amid huge expectations. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. While some viewers are appreciating the intense storyline and action sequences, others are expressing disappointment over a surprising omission.

Fans who watched the movie were quick to notice that the melodious track Hrudayam Lopala, which was released as the film’s first single, is not included in the theatrical cut. The song, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, had garnered a tremendous response upon its release and quickly became a fan favorite. Its absence from the film has left many disappointed, with several social media posts criticizing the decision.

Audiences are also pointing out that Kingdom features only two songs in total, further fueling frustration. Many believe that Hrudayam Vavra would have added an emotional layer to the narrative and enhanced the overall viewing experience.

The production team has yet to clarify why the track was removed. Speculations suggest that the makers may have trimmed it for pacing reasons, as the film is already heavy on action and espionage elements. However, fans feel the soulful number could have been retained, even if only in the background.

As discussions continue online, the film’s box-office performance will be closely watched in the coming days. Have you watched Kingdom? Share your thoughts on the movie and whether you missed Hrudayam Vavra in the final cut.