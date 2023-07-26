Jr NTR's Suggestion To Koratala Siva For Devara

Director Koratala Siva and Jr NTR are working together for Devara. Jr NTR reunited with the filmmaker after Janatha Garage. Director Koratala Siva's last film Acharya was bombed at the box office.

Jr NTR has advised the director to film action sequences first as the editing team would get enough time for VFX. That's because the actor wants the best quality instead of rushing at the last minute.

The RRR actor's advice to Koratala Siva to film action sequences first followed by regular drama sequences and songs is wise. The team is particularly looking forward to the Visual Effects and production design quality.

Janhvi Kapoor (“Mili”) and Saif Ali Khan (“Vikram Vedha”) are playing pivotal roles in Devara. The film is produced by Kosaraju Hari Krishna and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under the banners NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts respectively and is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.

