BRO First Review Out

Pawan Kalyan's upcoming movie BRO is one of the most awaited films of the year. Last night, the BRO pre-release event was held in Hyderabad. Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Vaishnav Tej and the team of the upcoming release attended the event.

The advance booking for BRO has been opened in all the cities.

Pawan, Sai Dharam Tej BRO First Review

BRO first review is out, censor board member Umair Sandhu shared his review via Twitter. Umair Sandhu took to Twitter and wrote, "First Review #Bro: Cringe & Outdated flick. Pawan Kalyan's worst-ever performance. He will never come back at the Box office. Worst Casting and Direction." The acclaimed critic gave a two-star rating.

First Review #Bro : Cringe & Outdated flick. #PawanKalyan Worst Performance by him. He will never comeback at Boxoffice. Worst Casting & Direction. ⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/1TRMcQyBJ5 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) July 25, 2023

Bro is an official remake of Samuthirakani's own Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham (2021). It is also being directed by Samuthirakani. Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma and Priya Prakash Varrier will appear in significant roles. BRO is due to release in theatres on July 28, 2023.