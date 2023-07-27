BRO First Day Collection Prediction

Pawan Kalyan's and Sai Dharam Tej's BRO is going to release in theatres this Friday. BRO's tickets are selling like a hotcake in the Telugu States. Looking at the advance booking, BRO is expected to register Rs 25 cr plus on opening day at the box office.

BRO movie collection prediction

Pawan Kalyan is making a grand comeback with BRO. Pawan Kalyan's last film was BheemlaNayak. His fans are eagerly waiting to catch a glimpse of their demi-god in BRO.

About BRO movie

Bro is an official remake of Samuthirakani's own Tamil film, Vinodhaya Sitham (2021). Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Brahmanandam and Subbaraju are going to be seen in key roles.

