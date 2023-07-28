BRO's OTT Release Date: Deets Inside

Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited movie BRO: The Avatar was released in theatres today. The film met with mixed reviews from all fans and the public alike. BRO is an official remake of Vinodhaya Sitham was released in OTT in 2021.

BRO's OTT release

BRO's digital rights have been acquired by Netflix. The film is expected to premiere on Netflix by the middle of August. However, an official announcement about its digital release is expected to be out in a couple of days from now.

Sai Dharam Tej, Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, and Vennela Kishore are also part of the remake movie BRO. Keep watching this space for more BRO movie updates.

