Mohan Bhagwat on three-day visit to northeast

Guwahati, July 28 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in the northeast for a three-day visit.

Sources said that he may interact with Swayamsevaks and speak to participants of the Sangh Shiksha Varg (2nd year), a training camp that began on July 12 and will end on August 1 in Hojai district in Assam.

Bhagwat landed in Guwahati on Thursday evening and headed to Aizawl to attend a programme.

However, the detailed itinerary of the RSS Chief is yet to be known.

While returning from Aizawl, he may attend the training camp at Hojai.

RSS in a statement said that 151 Swayamsevaks from Asom Kshetra, 95 from Uttar Asom Pranta, 12 from Dakshin Asom Pranta, 4 from Arunachal Pranta, 44 from Tripura Pranta, and 6 from Manipur Pranta are participating in the training camp.

