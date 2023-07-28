BRO US Premieres Collections 

Pawan Kalyan's and Sai Dharam Tej's BRO has opened to mixed reviews from all quarters. Last night, its premieres were held in North America and other foreign countries.

BRO US collections

BRO managed to collect $538,126 from the US and another $45,600 from Canada. The total collections of the fantasy comedy from North America premiere stand at $583,726.

Here's the tweet posted about BRO USA collections:

#BRO North America premieres hourly gross at 7 pm PST: 🇺🇸 USA: $538,126

Canada: $45,600 Total: $583,726 🔥 That’s a pretty good number with limited locations! #BroTheAvatar — idlebrain.com (@idlebraindotcom) July 28, 2023

BRO has been directed by Samuthirakani. Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and others are seen in key roles.

