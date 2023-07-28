Bro movie review

Cast - Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, Priya Varrier, Rohini, Vennela Kishore and others

Director - Samuthirakani

Producer - T. G. Vishwa Prasad, Vivek Kuchibotla

Banner - People Media Factory

Music - S Thaman

Pawan Kalyan's BRO has been released in the theatres today. Power Star and his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej, are seen together in BRO. If you look at Pawan Kalyan's old films such as Gopala Gopala, Bheemla Nayak and now BRO, multi-starrer films have always worked for him. The trailer for BRO generated much hype among the audience. How is the movie? Here's the review of BRO.

Plot: Markandeyulu (Sai Dharam Tej) is the sole breadwinner of his family, as his father died when he was young. The responsibility of running the family falls on him. Mark prioritizes his family and work and gets obsessed with his career in the process. He often talks about lacking enough time. Unfortunately, one night, he meets with a fatal accident and dies. He gets to meet Time/God Titan (Pawan Kalyan), who gives him 90 days so that he can take care of his family. The rest of the story is about what Mark does in those three months and what lessons he learns.

Performances: Pawan Kalyan is the main asset of the film. His swag is good but the story doesn't do much elevations.

As an audience, I really enjoyed Sai Dharam Tej's innocence. He played his part well. 'Wink sensation' Priya Prakash Varrier, Ketika Sharma, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, and Tanikella Bharani did a decent job. The film also features Raja Chembolu and Ali Reza in extended cameos. Brahmanandam has a scene.

Analysis: BRO is directed by Samuthirakani. It is an official remake of the Tamil movie Vinodaya Sitham, which was released on OTT in 2021. The film deals with God giving a second chance to a dead person.

The director reveals the story of the film quickly without wasting or making the audience bored. The scenes between Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej are picturized with a touch of entertainment.

The first half of the film is largely entertaining, but the second half is mixed with a lot of emotional scenes and the harsh truth about the reality of life. Entertainment takes a backseat and emotions take over.

BRO is a good message-oriented movie for making people realize that life is short. We have to live and let live. We have to be noble. The second half had a lot of scope to generate rich content. The old songs of Pawan Kalyan work to an extend. The fans out there will whistle but the general audience might feel bored.

The VFX work could have been better. The romantic track between Sai Tej's Mark and Ketika Sharma's character needed better writing and arc.

Thumbs Up:

Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej

Dialogues by Trivikram

Pre-climax song which is laced with a philosophical message

The plot

Thumbs Down:

Dragged Scenes

Lack of Emotional Connect

Songs

Not-so-consistent screenplay

Verdict: BRO is strictly for fans. The fantasy comedy film offers nothing new but it has a good message.