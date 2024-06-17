Father's Day special: Keerthy Suresh's fun time with her dad

Keerthy Suresh had a blast with her father, G Suresh Kumar, on Sunday (Father's Day). She put out pics of herself with him and worte, "Here is to more match nights and late night thattukada sessions." Suresh Kumar comes with a filmmaking background in Malayalam. The actress' mother, Menaka, is an actress of Tamil origin.

The 'Mahanati' and 'Dasara' actress is currently doing 'Baby John' in Hindi. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead.