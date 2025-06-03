Hari Hara Veera Mallu Postponed, Big Blow to Pawan Kalyan

There have been many rumors surrounding the release of Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu. HHVM is one of the films that stayed in production longer than any other film in recent times in Telugu cinema. Fans had almost lost hope in HHVM, which they had been waiting to release for more than four years, before the makers announced that it would finally release on June 12.

Pawan Kalyan managed to keep the movie in the news by provoking controversy about theater bans in Telugu states and linking this issue to TFI's desire for Hari Hara Veera Mallu to not be released.

But, if social media rumors are to be believed, it looks like the same is set to happen to the movie directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna. Due to incomplete VFX work, Hari Hara Veera Mallu may not be released on June 12th as promised, according to reports. The intense social media chatter proves that something is off again with Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The VFX work of HHVM will reportedly get done by the second week of June, and the makers would rather not rush the release of the film. As a result, the makers want to release the movie in July. Although the makers have not officially confirmed this, the internet is reacting wildly to the speculated news.

It remains to be seen if there will be an official announcement from the HHVM team over this matter, as releases of multiple other Telugu movies will also be dependent upon Pawan Kalyan's movie's release.

If HHVM experiences a postponement, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom immediately comes to mind. Makers announced that the film will release on July 4th, and it remains to be seen what decision they will make if Hari Hara Veera Mallu gets postponed again. Overall, the situation for HHVM seems chaotic, and it will be intriguing to observe the release date.