DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2025 Released Today, June 3: Download Here

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially announced the Plus One Result 2025. Students can now access their results online from 1 PM today, June 3. The provisional marksheets are available for download through the official websites:

How to Check Kerala Plus One Result 2025

Students can follow these simple steps to view and download their marksheet:

Visit one of the official DHSE result websites listed above.

Click on the link for “Plus One Result 2025.”

Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on "Submit" to view your result.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Ensure all information entered is accurate to avoid login issues.

Importance of the Provisional Marksheet

The provisional marksheet acts as a temporary proof of results until students receive their official marksheets from their schools. It can be used for admissions and other academic procedures. Students are strongly advised to verify the details mentioned in the provisional document. Any discrepancies should be reported immediately to school authorities for rectification.

Original Marksheet Distribution

Schools will distribute the original marksheets a few days after the result announcement. Students are encouraged to stay in touch with their respective schools to get updates on the exact date and time for collection.

Stay Updated on Official Portals

For all future updates, rechecking procedures, or guidance, students should frequently check:

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Having your registration details ready in advance will help ensure a smooth and quick result-checking process.