Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Ram Charan Shares Exclusive Look From Peddi Sets on Divine Occasion

Tollywood superstar Ram Charan has raised expectations with a glimpse of his upcoming sports drama, titled Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The glimpse, which was released last month, has been a huge hit worldwide as movie buffs declared that this is the movie that they wanted to watch at any cost.

With Peddi having cricket as its background, the response was stupendous, to say the least. Reports also indicate that the movie will have wrestling as one of the key plot points. Ram Charan has once again demonstrated his passion for portraying characters from the nation's heartland.

The movie also garnered huge attention when they announced that they were bringing in Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar to play one of the pivotal roles in it. Divyendu, known for his role in Mirzapur, is also playing a key role in the movie, and since AR Rahman is scoring the music for Peddi, people across the country will have giant expectations for the film.

Now, on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Charan has shared an exclusive look from the sets of Peddi, where he was seen with Divyendu and Buchi Babu Sana. It is a known fact that the Konidela family are devotees of Lord Hanuman, and their devotion could have prompted Ram Charan to share an update. In the photo, they were having a candid moment while discussing a scene, and the rustic backdrop was evident from the picture. Buchi Babu is known for showcasing the nativity of the place from which he narrates stories in the best way possible, and it appears that he will do the same with Peddi.

Overall, Ram Charan once again captured everyone's attention with a simple picture taken on the sets of Peddi.