Armaan Malik Adores Pushpa: Watches on Repeat

Happening Bollywood singer Armaan Malik shared his adoration for Allu Arjun and his deep-rooted connection with Telugu culture.

Not many know that Armaan's mother is Telugu, so he grew up immersed in Telugu culture and has relished food from Andhra all his life. Armaan Malik shares how Hyderabad has been lucky for him, and he loves performing in the "city of pearls." He reckons he has the highest fan base in Hyderabad, with fans cheering him on and supporting him as he performs. Armaan, who has sung many songs in Telugu, feels he is promoting his mom's culture and takes pride in it.

He has delivered top-charting hits like "Buttabomma" from "Ala Vaikuntapuramlo," starring Allu Arjun. Speaking of the "Stylish Star," Armaan is a die-hard fan of Allu Arjun, watching his movies "Pushpa," "Ala Vaikuntapuramlo," and "Naa Peru Surya" on repeat.

From the "pachadis" to the "podis," from "Pushpa" to "Naa Peru Surya," and "Buttabomma" to "Ninnila," Armaan embraces his identity as a Telugu boy.

On the work front, Armaan shares that his future projects will be unique and exciting, with concerts lined up for the audience in Hyderabad and other cities.