Watch: Kalki Supercar Leaves F1 Driver Speechless

India's first Formula 1 driver, Narain Karthikeyan, recently experienced the futuristic car 'Bujji' from the upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD. Like actor Naga Chaitanya before him, Karthikeyan was blown away by the robotic vehicle's design and performance.

In a video shared by Vyjayanthi Movies, Karthikeyan took Bujji for a spin on a racetrack. He enthusiastically expressed amazement at the engineering behind the supercar, calling it "like a spaceship." Karthikeyan marveled at how the filmmakers could conceptualize such an advanced automobile

.

The makers of Kalki 2898 AD unveiled Bujji, who will play Bhairava's best friend in the film, at a recent event. They also released a teaser introducing the futuristic car. Impressed by the public's response, the team now plans a massive promotional tour showcasing Bujji across major Indian cities.

Unlike traditional movie promotions featuring lead actors, the Kalki 2898 AD team is innovatively promoting the film through its special asset, Bujji. This Hollywood-style promotional strategy involves showcasing the car, with the director and crew members attending events in various cities.