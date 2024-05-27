Krip Suri shares what makes his role ‘intriguing’ in new supernatural thriller show

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Actor Krip Suri will be taking on the role of Sarpanch Prabhakar Tripathi in the upcoming supernatural thriller show '10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak'. He shared that his character showcases different shades, making it "interesting, intriguing, and unique."

Speaking about his role, Krip expressed his excitement: "I’ll be seen playing the role of Sarpanch Prabhakar in this new show, and I’m very excited to take on such a mysterious character.”

“Sarpanch Prabhakar Tripathi is a unique and layered character, demanding a fresh and distinctive portrayal. My character will showcase quite a few different shades, making it interesting, intriguing, and unique," she said.

The actor said that his character marks a shift from his previous roles.

“This character is unlike any I've played before. In each situation, my character changes, so it's hard to predict. Unlike my previous roles, this one is always changing, which makes it exciting and different for me,” he said.

Model turned actor Krip gained prominence with his portrayal as professor Vardhan Suryavanshi in 'Sadda Haq'. He was then seen in 'Savitri' as 'Raahukaal'. He is also known for his work in shows such as 'Kalash', 'Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey', and 'Radhakrishn'.

'10:29 Ki Aakhri Dastak' will air on Star Bharat.

