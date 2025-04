Here is the update on Allu Arjun-Atlee movie. According to B-town reports, Ananya Panday has been zeroed in on for the female lead in the movie. Ananya recently scored success with Kesari: Chapter 2 which has Akshay Kumar in the lead.

Allu Arjun's last movie Pushpa 2: The Rule minted money at the Box Office. The film directed by Sukumar earned Rs 1900 Crore at the world box office, thus making Allu Arjun, the biggest star of Indian Cinema.