Akhil-Zainab Wedding: Nagarjuna Akkineni Invites CM Revanth Reddy

The one big news that's doing the rounds on social media is Nagarjuna Akkineni's son and Tollywood hero Akhil Akkineni's wedding with Zainab Ravdjee. The duo announced that they got engaged to each other last year in a surprise announcement for fans, and since then, the couple has kept a low-profile. The love birds attended Akhil's brother Naga Chaitanya's wedding with Sobhitha Dhulipala, and various reports indicate that Akhil is going to get hitched to Zainab on June 6th.

Even though the couple is yet to make an official announcement on the same, Nagarjuna's latest move almost confirms that this rumor is indeed true. Nagarjuna and family, along with Zainab's parents, went and met Telangana CM Revanth Reddy earlier today, and invited him to Akhil's marriage. Nagarjuna met CM Revanth Reddy at his residence, and it remains to be seen if the Telangana Chief Minister will attend the wedding or not.

Akhil and Zainab's wedding will reportedly take place in Annapurna Studios, and both the families are planning to hold a grand reception in Rajasthan after the marriage festivities are concluded. A lot of industry people can be expected to attend this grand reception event that's set to take place in the tourist state of Rajasthan.