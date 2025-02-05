Actor Venu Thottempudi Booked by Hyderabad Police in Hydroelectric Project Dispute

Hyderabad's CCS police have registered a case against actor Venu Thottempudi and four others over a dispute related to a hydroelectric project in Uttarakhand. Venu, who represents Progressive Constructions, a company managed by the family of former MP Kavuri Sambasiva Rao, is involved in a legal battle over the project.

The project, originally awarded to Progressive Constructions by the Tehri Hydro Development Corporation (THDC), was later subcontracted to two companies: Rithwik Projects and Swathi Constructions, both based in Hyderabad. However, Swathi Constructions withdrew from the project midway, and Rithwik Projects took over in 2002.

A dispute soon arose between Progressive Constructions and THDC, leading to a case in the Delhi High Court. During this period, Progressive Constructions and Venu Thottempudi’s team decided to terminate their agreement with Rithwik Projects. This led to a police complaint filed by Ravi Krishna, the MD of Rithwik Projects, who claimed that the agreement had been violated.

Following instructions from the Nampally Second Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, the police registered a case against Venu Thottempudi and the executives of Progressive Constructions: Bhaskara Rao Hemalatha, Srivani, and MD Paturi Praveen.

Venu Thottempudi, a well-known Telugu actor, made his film debut with Swayamvaram and later rose to fame with hits like Kalyana Ramudu and Pellam Oorelithe. After a long break from acting, he made a comeback in the film Ramarao On Duty. The case has now brought significant attention to the actor’s involvement in this ongoing legal dispute.