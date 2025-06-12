TN reports 97 pc COVID-19 antibody prevalence in latest sero survey

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) Amid rising concerns over a possible fresh wave of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that the state’s population continues to show a very high level of immunity against the virus, thanks to effective vaccination coverage.

According to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine (DPH&PM), the fifth phase of the statewide serological survey revealed that 97 per cent of blood samples collected had developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

The survey, which began in April this year, focussed on elderly individuals across the six districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruchirappalli, Dharmapuri, and Kanniyakumari.

A total of 3,643 blood samples were collected and tested for SARS-CoV-2 IgG antibodies.

Officials stated that the presence of antibodies even after three years since the onset of the pandemic highlights the long-term effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines administered across the state.

These antibodies play a crucial role in the body’s defence mechanism by neutralising the virus and preventing severe illness.

“The high prevalence of antibodies among the general public is the primary reason why recent COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu have shown only mild symptoms, and fatalities are almost nil,” the DPH&PM said in a statement.

Dr. Rajani Varrier, Associate Professor of medicine at a private medical college in Salem, noted, “When any infection enters the body, it naturally develops antibodies to fight it. However, vulnerable groups — such as the elderly, pregnant women, and those with comorbidities — should continue to exercise caution despite the presence of antibodies.”

While the Tamil Nadu government claims that no COVID-19-related deaths have been reported so far this year, data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicates otherwise.

According to the Centre, six COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the state since January, with over 200 active cases currently under observation.

In response to the nationwide uptick in cases, the Union government recently convened a high-level meeting to assess preparedness.

All states and Union Territories have been instructed to ensure adequate supplies of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines.

As a precautionary measure, Tamil Nadu’s health authorities have begun reintroducing certain safety protocols.

In the last week of May, the Directorate of Public Health issued an advisory recommending the use of face masks and physical distancing in public places.

Following this, the Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital made mask-wearing mandatory within its premises.

Officials maintain that while the current situation is under control, continued vigilance and preventive measures are essential to avoid any resurgence of the virus.

