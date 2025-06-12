Here’s what Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande ‘failed at’

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Popular television actress Nia Sharma hilariously shared a cheeky remark stating that she and actress Ankita Lokhande both "failed" at pulling off the “sexy babes photoshoot”.

Nia took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a string of pictures and clips from the sets of their fun-filled culinary show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.

In one image, she and Ankita are seen posing for candid pictures. Nia cheekily wrote: “Both failed at the sexy babes photoshoot @AnkitaLokhande.”

She also shared a picture of herself from the sets, however actor Aly Goni could be seen photo-bombing it from behind.

Nia wrote: “Har photo mein aana hai isko @alygonijaise pata ni kitna cute hai.”

The actress also shared a video of herself talking to her partner from the show Sudesh Lehri and said: “Jo karna hai karo aap.”

Talking about “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, Nia stars alongside Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni and Kashmera Shah. It is hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Nia was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha. The fantasy-thriller-romance show featured Zayn Ibad Khan, and Debchandrima Singha Roy in the lead roles.

She is also known for her roles in ‘Behenein’, 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’.‘Meri Durga’, ‘Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha’. In 2020, she participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India’ and emerged as the winner. Nia has also worked in web series like ‘Twisted’, and ‘Jamai 2.0’.

On June 11, Nia shared she found a new chauffeur in her actress-friend Reem and hilariously said that she feels “safe with a girl driver”.

Nia took to her Instagram stories, where she is seen getting driven around by her “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited” co-star Reem. She captioned the video: “@reem_sameer8 my new driver.”

