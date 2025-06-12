Harshvardhan wraps up ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ shoot, celebrates with fireworks

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Harshvardhan Rane has concluded the shooting of his upcoming passionate love story “Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat” in Chandigarh and the team celebrated the moment with fireworks.

Harshavardhan took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a glimpse of the moment with his team. The video featured fireworks, heart shaped balloons and a golden hued board which read: “It’s a wrap for Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.”

The actor wrote: “#Wrapup ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’... Thanks to all the deewanas and deewanis who worked on this film. This is all thanks to each one of you. Can’t believe.”

Talking about ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,’ the upcoming film also stars Sonam Bajwa and is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

On June 6, Harshvardhan had shared his plans for ‘next three months’,which includes his films, acing his psychology exams and going for wildlife photography.

Harshvardhan took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a stunning picture of an owl that he took.

For the caption, he wrote: “The plan for next three months. Finish Deewaniyat climax shoot. Ace psychology hnrs exams in June end. Go for wildlife photography

Head for Omung Kumar sirs film.”

The actor will now start working on a film by Omung Kumar. It also stars Sadia Khateeb and Karan Veer Mehra. With Omung Kumar known for crafting impactful films and Harshvardhan’s compelling on-screen intensity, this collaboration promises a gripping cinematic experience. The film is expected to go on floors later this year. The news about the shoot schedule was announced on Monday.

Omung Kumar is joined by producers Umesh KR Bansal, Pragati Deshmukh, Himanshu Tiwari, Ajay Singh, Dhananjay Singh, Abhishek Ankur, and Captain Rahul Bali, with Rahhat Shah Kazmi as co-producer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.