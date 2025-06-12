Orange alert issued for TN‘s Ghat region, Nilgiris braces for extremely heavy rain

Chennai, June 12 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued an orange alert for several ghat districts in Tamil Nadu, forecasting intense rainfall between June 13 and 16.

The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and adjoining hilly regions are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rain, with isolated areas in the Nilgiris likely to witness extremely heavy downpours exceeding 204.4 mm on June 14 and 15.

Authorities have urged residents in these districts to remain alert and take necessary precautions against potential disruptions such as landslides, waterlogging, and reduced visibility.

According to the MeT department, an orange alert in weather forecasts signifies a potentially disruptive weather situation, often due to heavy rainfall, and requires people to be prepared for sudden changes in conditions.

Gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph are also expected to accompany the rains, heightening the risk in vulnerable zones.

The seven-day weather outlook suggests a gradual intensification of rainfall across the state.

From Tuesday, parts of North Tamil Nadu -- including Cuddalore and Ariyalur -- will begin to see an uptick in precipitation.

The ghat areas of Coimbatore and the Nilgiris will experience increased rainfall from June 12, leading up to the peak on June 14.

Southern districts such as Theni, Tenkasi, and Kanniyakumari are also likely to experience heavy rainfall throughout the week.

The meteorological department has advised district administrations to remain prepared with disaster response teams and emergency protocols in place.

In Chennai and its surrounding areas, the onset of rainfall over the past 24 hours has brought significant relief from the oppressive summer heat. Other parts of the city also experienced moderate showers during the day. By 7.30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Nungambakkam weather station recorded 15.6 mm of rain, offering some respite as daytime temperatures had consistently hovered around 38 degrees Celsius in recent days.

The local forecast for Chennai over the next two days predicts partly cloudy skies with intermittent light to moderate showers, continuing the much-needed relief from the recent heatwave conditions.

