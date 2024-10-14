TN releases board exam schedule for Classes 10, 11, 12

Chennai, Oct 14 (IANS) Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on Monday, released the schedule for the public examinations of Classes 10, 11, and 12 state boards in Coimbatore.

The Minister stated that the practical exams for Class 12 will be held from February 7 to February 14, and the main exams for the students will take place from March 3 to March 25.

For Class 11, the practical exams will be conducted from February 15 to February 21, while the main exams will be held from March 5 to March 27.

The practical examinations for Class 10 will be held between February 22 and February 28, with the main exams scheduled from March 28 to April 15.

The Minister also mentioned that the Class 12 results are tentatively scheduled to be announced on May 9, while the Class 10 and 11 results are expected to be released on May 19.

The Tamil Nadu Class 10 board examinations for the academic year 2023-24 were held from March 26 to April 18. The exams commenced with the Tamil and other language papers and concluded with the Social Science paper (Part III).

A total of 8,94,264 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu SSLC (Class 10) final examination, of which 8,18,743 students, or 91.55 per cent, passed in 2024.

Among the 4,47,061 female candidates who appeared for the exam, 4,22,591 qualified, resulting in a pass percentage of 94.55 per cent.

On the other hand, 4,47,203 male candidates took the SSLC examination, with 3,96,152, or 88.58 per cent, clearing it.

The Tamil Nadu Class 11 board examinations were held from March 4 to March 25. A total of 8,11,172 students appeared for the Class 11 board examinations, with 7,39,539 students passing. A total of 4,26,821 girls appeared for the examination, and 4,04,143 girls passed. Among the 3,84,351 boys who appeared for the Class 11 board examinations, 3,35,396 passed. The Tamil Nadu Class 12 board examinations were held from March 22 to April 13. A total of 7.72 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 examinations, including 4.1 lakh girls and 3.6 lakh boys. One transgender student also took the exam and cleared it as well . Of those, 3,25,305 boys passed the examinations, while 3,93,890 girls passed.

