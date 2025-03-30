TN Police to quiz high-profile individuals after arrest of drug peddler

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) Coimbatore Police are preparing to summon and question several high-profile individuals in the city following the arrest of a key drug peddler, who has revealed his connections with nearly 50 prominent figures, including doctors, engineers, and businessmen.

The crackdown comes as part of an ongoing operation targeting drug syndicates operating in the city.

Over the past few days, police have arrested multiple individuals, including the son of a Sub-Inspector, in connection with the drug racket.

During the interrogation of one of the accused, and after scanning his mobile phone, investigators uncovered contact details and communications with nearly 50 influential individuals from Coimbatore.

According to police sources, the accused -- identified as A. Ritesh Lamba (41) -- is believed to be the kingpin of the syndicate. He reportedly maintained regular contact with several VIPs in the city.

Officials stated that all those found to have been in communication with Ritesh Lamba would be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

In a major breakthrough on Friday (March 29), the police arrested seven individuals in connection with the drug operation. The accused were identified as K. Manikandan (39), S. Vinayagam (34), V. Krishnakanth (34), M. Mahavishnu (28), D. Adarsh (24), A. Ritesh Lamba (41), and B. Rohan Shetty (30).

All are residents of various localities in Coimbatore. Significantly, Mahavishnu is the son of Vijayalakshmi, a Sub-Inspector serving in the Economic Offences Wing of the Coimbatore Police.

Authorities seized a large quantity of narcotics during the operation, including 24.40 grams of MDMA (ecstasy),12.47 grams of MDMA powder, 92.43 grams of cocaine, 1.62 kg of green ganja, 1.01 kg of dry ganja and 1.68 kg of Kush (a high-potency form of cannabis). In addition, the police recovered Rs 25 lakh in cash, a cash counting machine, four digital weighing machines, a large stock of premium liquor, three cars, and 12 mobile phones.

Investigations have revealed that the gang sourced MDMA and cocaine from Maharashtra, while the ganja and Kush were procured from Himachal Pradesh.

The suspects were reportedly living extravagant lifestyles financed by their illegal drug trade. One of them was found to be constructing a house in Kovaipudur, and others owned properties in the upscale Teachers Colony area. Legal proceedings have been initiated to freeze 12 bank accounts linked to drug-related transactions and to seize the accused’s immovable properties.

