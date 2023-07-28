TN Police detain 300 PMK cadre indulging in stone pelting at Neyveli

Chennai, July 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, Shankar Jiwal warned cadres of the PMK that police will act tough on the perpetrators of violence at Neyveli on Friday.

He said that 300 cadres of PMK who had pelted stones at police were taken into custody.

The PMK cadres had indulged in stone pelting at the police after the party state President, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss was taken into custody while trying to break the police barricades.

In the stone pelting, 8 policemen were injured and two police vehicles were damaged.

Speaking to media persons before leaving for Neyveli, the DGP stressed that the police would deal with the perpetrators of violence with an iron hand. He said that more than 1,000 personnel are being posted in the area to prevent any further violence.

He said that they would review the photos and videos taked during the clash and arrest those who were violent during the protest.

The PMK is protesting against the Neyveli Lignite Corporation, taking over acquired farmlands in the area.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.