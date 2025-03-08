TN: MK Stalin announces new working women hostels on International Women’s Day

Chennai, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced the establishment of Thozhiyar Viduthi, hostels for working women, in nine districts across the state.

The hostels, to be built in Kancheepuram, Erode, Dharmapuri, Sivaganga, Theni, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ranipet, and Karur, will be developed at a total cost of Rs 72 crore.

Addressing a gathering at the event, the Chief Minister highlighted the success of existing women’s hostels under the Tamil Nadu Working Women’s Hostels Corporation Limited (TNWWHCL).

He noted that these hostels have been well-received by working women from various districts and states. Each new hostel will be equipped with 24-hour security, biometric entry validation, Wi-Fi facilities, and purified drinking water through reverse osmosis.

As part of the event, Stalin also distributed 250 GPS-enabled pink autorickshaws to women beneficiaries. These autorickshaws, connected to the police helpline, aim to enhance employment opportunities for women and improve the safety of female passengers in Chennai. The state government has provided a grant of Rs 1 lakh per vehicle to support the initiative.

Additionally, the Chief Minister distributed identity cards to 1,000 members of Women Self-Help Groups (SHGs). These cards will enable SHG members to carry up to 25 kg of their products on public buses, offering them better access to markets. The cardholders will also benefit from the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme and receive priority for loans from cooperative societies.

Further benefits include a 5 per cent rebate on purchases at Co-Optex showrooms, discounts on Avin dairy products, and a 10 per cent rebate on service charges at e-Sevai centres.

Financial Assistance for Women Entrepreneurs Reaffirming his commitment to women’s empowerment, Stalin announced bank loans for 34,073 SHGs, urging women to utilise the financial support to become successful entrepreneurs. He also praised the contributions of women police officers and SHG members, emphasising the need for a shift in societal attitudes.

“The mindset of male domination must disappear. Women are entitled to all rights, and their progress in workplaces should be encouraged, not ridiculed or denigrated,” he stated.

With these initiatives, the Tamil Nadu government continues to strengthen women’s safety, economic independence, and social empowerment across the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.