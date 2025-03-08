Giorgia Andriani on gender equality: Don't eliminate the distinguishing qualities

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On Women's Day 2025, actress Giorgia Andriani shed light on her idea of gender equality.

She shared, "True equality to me doesn’t mean we erase or eliminate the distinguishing qualities. Here, I am referring to being treated as equal when it comes to the opportunities that are offered to us, and the ability with which both genders approach said opportunities, and be treated in a fair manner. In my opinion, men and women will truly be considered equal when the concept of equality is understood by society and we do not have to keep talking about this subject, trying to hammer it into the minds of people over and over again. It should simply be a natural state of being."

Giorgia was asked, "⁠You belong to an upper strata of society where men-women discrimination is not that prevalent. However, a section of women still struggle with it. How do you think you can lend a helping hand to them?

Replying to this, she stated, "Coming from a privileged background, I do realise that it is my responsibility. It is not just an opportunity, but an obligation to speak up. It is a must for me to use my platform to raise awareness about this discrimination. I consider it my honorable duty to give a voice to the ones who do not have any means to be heard. And I do not want to stop at that. I want to be supporting initiatives that create opportunities for the ones who are not being treated equally."

Giorgia further talked about the change that needs to take place in the entertainment industry in order to empower women.

"Gender equality at the workplace will only begin when 2 main topics are addressed - leadership opportunities and the pay gap. I firmly believe that when women are given equal opportunity and power in decision-making, they will inevitably bring to the table unique perspectives, not driven by the opposite gender. Not just that, but a pay cheque matching numbers with those of their male counterparts, is not only a sign of acknowledgment of their input but also a strong motivator. I believe that empowerment will come when women are judged solely on the basis of merit.", she revealed.

