TN hikes compensation to owners of mechanised boats seized by Sri Lankan Navy

Chennai, March 4 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu government has announced an increase in compensation for owners of mechanized boats seized by the Sri Lankan Navy. The compensation will be raised from Rs 6 lakh to Rs 8 lakh per boat, as per an order issued by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

Additionally, the daily financial assistance for families of fishermen detained in Sri Lankan prisons has been increased from Rs 350 to Rs 500. The order was passed on Monday.

In an effort to find a long-term solution to the recurring arrests of Tamil fishermen, a delegation of fishermen’s association leaders from Tamil Nadu is set to meet Union External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in Delhi. The delegation will be led by DMK Deputy General Secretary and Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi.

Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister Anitha R. Radhakrishnan confirmed that arrangements are being made for the meeting, and the date will be announced soon.

Fishermen and their families from Tamil Nadu’s coastal hamlets, particularly in Rameswaram and Thangachimadam, are currently on an indefinite strike to protest the frequent arrests and seizure of their boats. Since February 24, 700 mechanized boat fishermen have suspended operations, keeping their vessels docked. The strike is causing an estimated daily revenue loss of Rs one crore, impacting over 10,000 workers in the fishing industry.

At a recent meeting held at Rameswaram fishing harbour, fishermen’s associations unanimously decided to halt all fishing activities until the detained fishermen are released. V.P. Sesuraja, president of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, revealed that Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested four times this month alone. Since the beginning of 2025, a total of 119 fishermen and 16 boats have been seized. He also highlighted the financial strain on the families of detained fishermen, who often have to pay hefty fines imposed by Sri Lankan authorities for their release.

Fearing further arrests, many fishermen are now hesitant to venture out to sea.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Stalin has urged the Union government to take immediate steps to protect the fishermen from frequent mid-sea attacks, arrests, and boat seizures by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to the Centre on Monday, CM Stalin highlighted that in the past 10 years under the BJP-led government, 3,656 Tamil Nadu fishermen have been arrested, 613 boats have been seized, and 736 attacks have been carried out against them.

He stressed that only the Central government can find a lasting solution to this crisis.

CM Stalin also noted that bilateral talks between Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen, last held in 2010, have not been resumed. Despite assurances from External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar regarding diplomatic discussions, no tangible progress has been made.

The Chief Minister urged the Union government to ensure that Tamil Nadu fishermen are treated as Indian citizens first, safeguarding their fishing rights, pressuring Sri Lanka to repeal the 2018 Sri Lankan Fishermen Act (Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats Act) and securing fishing rights in the Katchatheevu region for Tamil Nadu fishermen.

As the crisis deepens, fishermen are calling for urgent diplomatic intervention to prevent further arrests and economic hardships for coastal communities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.