Aditya Seal takes e-scooter to work to reduce carbon footprint

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Bollywood actor Aditya Seal has taken a conscious step toward reducing his carbon footprint by moving around with an e-scooter.

Whether it’s traveling to the gym, or visiting nearby coffee shops, or nearby work schedules, Aditya chooses his e-scooter as his preferred mode of transport.

Speaking about his decision, Aditya said: “In today’s world, where climate change is one of the biggest challenges we face, I believe every small step counts. For me, riding an e-scooter is not just about convenience but a conscious effort to reduce my carbon footprint.”

He said that the idea of switching to a greener alternative came to him when he realised how small lifestyle changes could make a significant impact on the environment.

“Riding my e-bike around Andheri, whether it’s to the gym or for daily errands, gives me a sense of responsibility and pride. It’s my way of doing my bit for the planet, and I hope more people are inspired to take small yet impactful steps toward sustainability.”

Aditya was recently seen in Mudassar Aziz's "Mere Husband Ki Biwi" alongside Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, and Bhumi Pednekar. The lighthearted entertainer, produced under the banner of Pooja Entertainment by Jackky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani, and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

The film is about a Delhi professional, who navigates through a complicated love triangle when his old flame returns to his life just as he begins falling for someone new, leading to a series of comedic misunderstandings.

On the acting front, Aditya was also seen in the big screen in “Khel Khel Mein” starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. The film also features Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Ammy Virk, Pragya Jaiswal, Aparshakti Khurrana, Johnny Lever, and many others.

The 36-year-old star made his film debut as a teenager with the erotic film Ek Chhotisi Love Story opposite Manisha Koirala. After growing up, he featured in the romantic drama film Tum Bin II and had a supporting role in the teen film Student of the Year 2. He was then seen in series such as Fittrat and The Empire.

He will be seen working with Kajol in “Maharagni: Queen of Queens.”

