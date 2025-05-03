TN Health Department launches study on fatty liver disease among tribal communities

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Health Department, in collaboration with Dr. MGR Medical University, has launched a study to assess the prevalence of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) among tribal populations.

The pilot project has been initiated in the Jawadhu Hills region of Tiruvannamalai district.

The study aims to screen a population of 50,000, focusing on identifying high-risk individuals through assessments of abdominal obesity, family history of diabetes, and hypertension.

According to health officials, over 500 tribals have been screened so far, with 120 blood samples analysed. Preliminary results indicate that 10–14 per cent of participants fall under the high-risk (FIB-4) category for liver fibrosis - a condition marked by scarring of the liver.

Individuals identified as high-risk will undergo fibroscan tests to confirm the severity of fibrosis. Initial screenings are conducted through medical camps, with follow-ups and further evaluations handled by local primary health centres.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian previously announced in the state Assembly that the Health Department would roll out extensive screenings to detect NAFLD and provide treatment based on the stage of the disease.

The Community Screening Programme for Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatotic Liver Disease (MASLD) project reflects the evolving medical terminology. MASLD is the updated term for NAFLD, describing liver fat buildup in people with minimal or no alcohol intake.

Health officials said the programme aims to evaluate the feasibility, scalability, and sustainability of interventions targeting fatty liver disease in tribal regions. MASLD has been integrated into the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD) under the Union Health Ministry, highlighting its strong association with India's rising lifestyle disease burden.

Individuals identified as low risk will receive advice on lifestyle changes and annual follow-ups, while those in the intermediate category will be monitored and re-evaluated periodically. High-risk cases will be referred to district or tertiary care centres for advanced diagnostics and specialist treatment. The department also plans to launch awareness campaigns to promote early diagnosis and curb the impact of MASLD.

