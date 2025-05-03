Tirupati: 20 Hour Wait Time for Srivari Darshan as Summer Holidays Begin

Tirupati: Devotees continue to flock to the sacred Tirumala temple, leading to long waiting times for darshan. As of now, devotees without time-slot tokens are waiting nearly 20 hours for Srivari Sarva Darshan (free darshan). The temple premises are seeing rising footfall as summer holidays have begun across several states.

Currently, pilgrims are queued up in five compartments of the Vaikuntam Queue Complex. Authorities are managing the crowd with extra arrangements, but the influx is expected to grow in the coming days due to school vacations and summer pilgrimages.

On Friday, 73,344 devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara. Out of them, 32,169 devotees offered their hair as part of the traditional practice of tonsuring. The temple's donation box (hundi) collected a significant amount of ₹2.50 crore in a single day.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has appealed to devotees to plan their visit carefully and be prepared for extended waiting times, especially those arriving without darshan tokens. With weekend and holiday travel increasing, temple officials expect even larger crowds in the coming week.

Pilgrims are advised to stay hydrated, follow queue guidelines, and make use of facilities arranged by the TTD for their comfort and safety.

Tirumala, one of India’s most visited pilgrimage sites, traditionally sees a surge in devotees during summer holidays, and this year is proving to be no different.