TN Governor Ravi meets PM Modi, thanks him for support to Tamil language, literature

Chennai, Dec 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, who is on a four-day visit to the national capital, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday and thanked him for his love for the people of the state, Tamil language and literature.

The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of the meeting on X.

The Tamil Nadu Raj Bhavan also posted on X: “Hon’ble Governor Thiru R.N. Ravi called on Hon’ble Prime Minister Thiru Narendra Modi and had a fruitful discussion. On behalf of the people of Tamil Nadu, he thanked Thiru Narendra Modi for his boundless love for the people of the state, Tamil language, and literature.”

Notably, Governor Ravi has had a contentious relationship with the DMK-led government since he assumed office.

Tensions between the Governor and the state government escalated recently over the appointment of Vice Chancellors for various universities.

The first session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly for 2025 is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. on January 6, with the Governor delivering the customary inaugural address.

However, it remains to be seen whether the session will witness a confrontation similar to the one in 2024.

During the 2024 Assembly session, Governor Ravi refused to deliver the customary inaugural address prepared by the state government. He read only the first paragraph before walking out, skipping the remainder, which included wishes for “happiness, prosperity, and well-being” and a couplet from the Tirukkural.

The ongoing dispute over Vice-Chancellor appointments is likely to add to the friction. As the Chancellor of state universities, the Governor had earlier asked the Tamil Nadu government to withdraw its December 9 notification constituting a search committee for the Vice Chancellor’s post at Annamalai University.

He also demanded the withdrawal of similar notifications for Anna University, Bharathidasan University, and Periyar University, citing the absence of University Grants Commission (UGC) nominees on the search panels.

In a statement, the Raj Bhavan warned that any selection made by a search committee formed without a UGC nominee could likely be quashed by the courts. The Governor, in a letter to the state government, highlighted that the notification for the Annamalai University Vice Chancellor search violated Supreme Court directives by excluding a UGC nominee.

Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Minister responded, stating that the government had adhered to the laws governing state universities. The disagreement stems from the Governor’s insistence on including UGC nominees in search committees for Vice Chancellor appointments, while the DMK government maintains that state laws were followed.

While the state government funds the universities, the Governor, as Chancellor, retains the authority to appoint Vice Chancellors.

The tenure of the former Vice Chancellor of Annamalai University, R.M. Kathiresan, ended on November 23, leaving the post vacant amid the ongoing tussle.

