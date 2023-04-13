TN BJP chief to release 'graft list' of DMK leaders tomorrow

Chennai, April 13 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai on Thursday said that he would release "graft list" of DMK leaders under the title 'DMK files' on Friday, the Tamil New year day.

The BJP leader said that the file would list out the "malpractices" in every department of the government machinery.

Annamalai alleged that the DMK government has been engaged in unfair practices in allocating tenders in Tamil Nadu Electricity Board and also in Aavin, the state-run milk cooperative.

The state BJP president has said that the files would not just include the corruption in the last two years of the DMK government but also during its 2006-11 tenure.

Annamalai, in his announcement video posted on his social media handle, has depicted the images of Karunanidhi, Durga Stalin, Kanimozhi, Alagiri, Udayanidhi Stalin as the beneficiaries of the largesse from corruption.

The DMK had also charged Annamalai on wearing a costly watch without showing any invoice and also the source of money from which he paid Rs 1,000 to every voter when he contested elections in Aruvakurichi assembly constituency in 2021.

