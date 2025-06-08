Tisca Chopra shares sneak peeks from her Maldives diaries with husband & daughter

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Commemorating World Oceans Day on Sunday, actress Tisca Chopra dropped a couple of glimpses from her family trip to the Maldives.

Picture one of the post had Tisca and her husband Sanjay Chopra walking hand and hand in the water. Next, we saw the couple enjoying a drink on the beach.

Furthermore, the post included a couple of solo stills of the 'Taare Zameen Par" actress, soaking in the serene beauty of the beach.

Tisca was also seen sitting next to her daughter Tara in the last picture of the post.

“There’s nothing wrong with enjoying looking at the surface of the ocean itself, except that when you finally see what goes on underwater,you realize that you’ve been missing the whole point of the ocean. Staying on the surface all the time is like going to the circus and staring at the outside of the tent” - Dave Barry," read the caption.

For the unversed, Tisca is married to Captain Sanjay Chopra, a pilot with Air India, and the couple welcomed a baby girl on January 1, 2013.

On April 29, Tisca remembered the late legendary actor Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted a scene featuring her and Irrfan from their show “Bestsellers: Ek Shaam Ki Mulakaat."

For the caption, Tisca penned, “The memories don’t fade, they become sharper and more acute..Much left unsaid and much more undone. Till we will meet again and make new stories dearest Irrfan.”

Work-wise, Tisca was last seen in the mystery thriller "Murder Mubarak." The Homi Adajania's directorial is based on the novel Club You To Death written by Anuja Chauhan. She shared the screen with Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, and Tara Alisha Berry in the drama.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.