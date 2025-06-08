Chhattisgarh: Murder in hardcore Maoist's native village spikes tension

Raipur, June 8 (IANS) A villager was brutally murdered in Puvarti village, located within the Jagargunda police station area of Sukma district in Chhattisgarh. Puvarti village holds significant strategic importance as it is the native place of Maoist commander Hidma and Battalion 1 chief Deva Barse.

The village has produced 22 hardcore Maoists. The attack was allegedly carried out by a group of ten to fifteen Maoists, who ambushed the victim and killed him using sharp weapons, police sources said.

The Maoists accused the villager of being a police informant, a charge that has often led to violent reprisals in insurgency-affected regions. His body was later recovered by the police, who have since launched an investigation into the incident.

The murder has heightened tensions in the local community, reinforcing the persistent threat posed by Maoist insurgents in the region. Upon receiving information about the attack, security forces swiftly mobilised to the crime scene, securing the area and initiating an extensive search operation.

Authorities have cordoned off the region and are actively interrogating villagers to gather intelligence on the perpetrators. For years, the village remained under the firm control of Maoists, with entry strictly prohibited without their authorisation.

However, recent developments have marked a turning point. Security forces have successfully established a presence in Puvarti, which was previously considered one of the safest hideouts for Maoists in the Bastar region.

The establishment of a security camp has led to remarkable changes, including the first-ever Panchayat elections in the area and the historic hoisting of the national flag -- a symbolic assertion of governmental authority in a region long dominated by insurgents.

These developments signal a shift in governance and an effort to reclaim control over insurgency-affected territories.

Authorities continue their efforts to track down those responsible for the attack and to strengthen security measures in the district.

The incident underscores the persistent challenges faced by law enforcement in countering Maoist insurgency, particularly in remote and conflict-ridden areas. Security forces remain vigilant, working to dismantle Maoist strongholds and restore stability in the region.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.