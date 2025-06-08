Genoa CFC extends head coach Patrick Vieira’s contract till 2027

Genoa, June 8 (IANS) Genoa CFC announced that it has extended the contract of coach Patrick Vieira until June 30, 2027. His previous contract with the club was set to run out in 2026.

Vieira joined Genoa in November after the sacking of Alberto Gilardino. He oversaw 26 matches, collecting eight wins, nine draws, and suffering nine defeats. The team finished 13th in the league, comfortably clear of the relegation zone.

“It has been a very intense period since I arrived in Genoa last November. We managed to ensure Genoa's permanence in Serie A and to finish the season with pride and determination, as this club deserves.

“I am very proud of what we have built and achieved, all together. After the last match in Bologna we have always been in contact with the club and the directors to analyse this season and prepare properly for the next one.

“I'm happy at Genoa and in Genoa. Extending our relationship was the most natural thing to do, it didn't take long to find an understanding and complete the bureaucratic formalities. Now it's time to enjoy some holidays, but we will continue to work behind the scenes to prepare for the start of next season,” read the statement by Vieira.

Vieira was a formidable part of Arsenal’s iconic invincibles team in his playing days and won three league titles and four FA Cups whilst with the Gunners. He has won the Scudetto five times, four with Inter Milan and one with AC Milan, and has played for Juventus as well.

After his retirement from football, while playing for New York City in 2011, Vieira returned to the MLS side in 2016 as the manager. He returned to Europe with Nice before joining Crystal Palace in 2021 and was sacked the next year after going 12 games unbeaten.

