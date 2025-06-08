NIA arrests 3 insurgents for killing 2 police commandos in Manipur

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested three insurgents in a case related to a deadly attack on security forces that had killed two police commandos and injured several others in Manipur last year, an official said on Sunday.

The three men, along with their associates, had planned, conspired and executed the attack on an Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) post and security forces in Moreh of Tengnoupal district on January 17, 2024.

Among the accused is Thangminlen Mate, a resident of Tengnoupal district and member of the Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal insurgent group.

He had played a key role in orchestrating and carrying out the attack.

He was apprehended on May 19, 2025, in Assam's Silchar, and produced before the NIA Court in Guwahati, which remanded him to custody till May 28.

He is currently lodged in Guwahati's Central Jail.

The other accused, Kamginthang Gangte, a member of the Kuki National Army, and Hentinthang Kipgen alias Thangneo Kipgen, associated with the Village Volunteers group in Churachandpur district, were arrested from Imphal on June 6.

They were presented before the Duty Magistrate, who granted a transit remand till June 9 for their transfer to the NIA Special Court in Guwahati.

The duo was part of the team that had executed the deadly attack.

Last month, the NIA charge sheeted three more accused in a case relating to trafficking and supply of illegal arms, ammunition and explosives to insurgents in the northeastern state Mizoram.

All three accused, identified as Vanlaldailova, Lalmuanpuia and Lalrinchhunga alias Albert, hail from Mizoram.

They were arrested on December 6, 2024, following the seizure of arms, ammunition and explosive materials during searches at their residences.

Investigations revealed that all three accused had played significant roles in supporting terrorist activities and aggravating ethnic violence in Manipur through the distribution of arms to insurgent groups.

They had also raised funds with the knowledge that the proceeds would be used for procuring weapons for terror activities, thereby threatening public order and national integrity, the NIA said.

