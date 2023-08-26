Tim Paine reveals Australia considering to move David Warner down the order ahead of ODI World Cup

Hobart, Aug 26 (IANS) Former Australia Test skipper Tim Paine revealed the team management is considering to move David Warner from his usual opening position to down the order ahead of ODI World Cup, happening in India from October 5 to November 19.

Warner has gone past the half-century mark in seven of his last 16 ODI innings. In Australia’s last ODI against India at Chennai, they retained the attacking opening combination of Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head.

Warner, who missed first two ODIs due to recovery from an elbow injury which ended his time in Border-Gavaskar Trophy early, came out to at number four, in order to deal with India’s left-arm spinners in Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav, and made 23 off 31 balls.

“Now that’s something I have heard. It’s going to be imperative to get off to really fast starts and right now, Travis Head and Mitch Marsh are our most explosive players. I think Warner can come in at no.4.”

“He’s a good player of spin, he’s fast between the wickets, he’s also got power and can control the innings. So I like having him in the middle order in those conditions. And I have heard that from a few people, that it’s certainly been talked about,” said Paine on SEN Radio.

Warner has been rested for Australia’s upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa but has been named in the ODI squad for the series in September. Paine also opined Australia could take one less fast bowler than usual for the ODI World Cup.

“I can see us playing two quicks with Cam Green, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell all playing,” he added. Australia will open its Men’s ODI World Cup campaign against hosts India on October 8 in Chennai.

