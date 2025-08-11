Tight security at Chennai airport ahead of I-Day following terror alert

Chennai, Aug 11 (IANS) Security has been stepped up at Chennai International Airport in the run-up to India’s 79th Independence Day celebrations on August 15, following intelligence inputs warning of possible terror threats.

The Union Home Ministry has ordered heightened security measures across the country, covering airports, major transport hubs, and places of worship.

In Chennai, the airport’s security system has been upgraded from the existing three-tier arrangement to a five-tier system, effective from Monday morning and in place until midnight on August 20.

Additional police personnel have been deployed to ensure foolproof protection. The Greater Chennai Police are manning the outer security ring, while the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been tasked with securing the inner perimeter.

Armed patrols have been stationed throughout the premises, supported by bomb disposal squads, sniffer dogs, and metal detectors for screening vehicles and baggage.

Visitor entry to the airport continues to be banned, and the issuance of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) special passes is under strict control.

Authorities have also increased surveillance in sensitive areas, particularly the aircraft refuelling zone, which is now under round-the-clock CCTV monitoring.

Passenger and cargo baggage are undergoing multiple stages of screening, with additional random checks at boarding gates. Several items have been prohibited from being carried on board, including liquids, pickles, halwa, jam, and oil bottles.

To manage the increased security screening time, domestic passengers have been advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before departure, while international travellers should report three and a half hours prior to their flight.

The Greater Chennai Police have also banned the use of laser lights and the release of gas-filled balloons in and around the airport to prevent any potential security hazards.

Officials have urged passengers to cooperate with security personnel during the intensified checks, assuring that flight operations and schedules will not be affected.

“These measures are precautionary, and passengers’ safety is our top priority,” a senior CISF officer said.

With Independence Day celebrations approaching, security agencies are maintaining maximum vigilance to ensure that the event passes off peacefully without any untoward incident.

