Tiger Shroff explains how 'Baaghi' franchise helped him establish his identity as an action hero

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Tiger Shroff, who has turned 35 today, took to social media to express his gratitude for the 'Baaghi' franchise, which has been instrumental in shaping his career as an action hero.

In a heartfelt post, the actor reflected on how the series not only gave him an identity but is also helping him evolve as an actor. On Sunday, the actor shared a fierce new poster, featuring the actor in a darker and bloodier avatar.

The ‘War’ actor shared that his character Ronnie has undergone a transformation this time around and expressed hope that fans will embrace his new identity, just as they did eight years ago. The latest poster features Tiger in a fierce and intense avatar, with blood dripping from his forehead and a cigarette in his mouth. The tagline on the poster reads, “This time, he is not the same.”

For the caption, the actor wrote, “The franchise that gave me an identity and allowed me to express my eagerness to prove myself as an action hero…is now the franchise that is changing my identity. Hes def not the same this time but i hope you guys accept him the way you did 8 years ago#grattitude #SajidNadiadwala’s #Baaghi4 Directed by @nimmaaharsha.”

The film's production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, unveiled the new poster from "Baaghi 4" and wrote, “Happy Birthday @tigerjackieshroff! (red heart emoji) Wishing you an action-packed year ahead, Ronnie! (sic).”

Presented by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, "Baaghi 4," directed by A. Harsha, also features Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu and Sonam Bajwa. The film, which was announced last year, is slated to release in cinemas on September 5.

Meanwhile, Tiger’s parents’ father, actor Jackie Shroff, and mother Ayesha wished the actor with heartfelt posts on social media. His doting mom dropped heartwarming photos featuring the actor and wrote, Happpppppppppiest birthday to the love of my life to the most loving son a mother could ask for. May God shower you with his infinite bounty and may the universe give you the place you so well deserve!!! @tigerjackieshroff.”

