Throwback picture of Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck from early 2000s holds many narratives

Los Angeles, Aug 23 (IANS) As the divorce proceedings between Hollywood royalties Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck gain momentum, there's a little something that could provide a momentary respite to the fans of the couple.

A set of throwback pictures from 2000, which has surfaced on the Internet shows the two enjoying their holiday in Vancouver, Canada.

In the pictures, JLo can be seen dressed in athleisure clothing while Ben is dressed in a green shirt and beige pants.

The 'Air' actor can be seen keeping his hand on JLo's shoulder.

Meanwhile, the couple tied the knot in a large ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, rekindling their relationship for two decades. However, they are now headed for Splitsville.

JLo reportedly filed for divorce this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The official separation date is listed as April 26.

JLo and Affleck worked in two films together: Martin Brest's largely reviled romantic caper "Gigli" in 2003 and Kevin Smith's comedy "Jersey Girl" in 2004. By the time the latter feature arrived in theatres, Lopez and Affleck had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways. Both got married and divorced in the intervening years, JLo to Marc Anthony, and Affleck to Jennifer Garner.

Then the two began a public relationship once again roughly three years ago.

JLo provided frequent updates on her engagement, and eventual marriage, to her fans through her social media presence and newsletter.

The two have been spending their time alone for the past three months, and JLo even celebrated her birthday away from Ben.

In June, it was reported that the two were focused on their separate lives amid tensions in their marriage.

A source close to JLo said that the actress moved all of his things out of the couple's Beverly Hills mansion before she returned from her trip to Europe.

