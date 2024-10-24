Three workers killed as water tank crashes in Pune, more feared trapped

Pune (Maharashtra), Oct 24 (IANS) At least three contract labourers were crushed to death and six more are feared injured when a huge water tank in a public toilet in Bhosari’s Sadguru Nagar, suddenly crashed here on Thursday morning, officials said here.

The tragedy was reported around 7.30 a.m. when many of the local workers were hurriedly going about their morning ablutions, washing clothes, bathing, etc., in the big toilet complex.

When around a dozen workers were taking baths near the taps, the water tank abruptly gave way and collapsed into a heap inside the toilet complex, leading to several casualties.

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police and Fire Brigade rushed to the spot along with other disaster relief agencies to help with the rescue and relief operations.

Local eyewitnesses said they had heard some peculiar sounds just before the massive water tank filled to capacity to handle the morning peak hour rush, crashed, with huge quantities of water gushing out in the vicinity.

While three bodies have been recovered from the site, the rescue teams are searching for some more feared to be buried under the debris, and the victims were working at the nearby private construction sites.

Senior civil and police officials as well as local volunteers have reached the tragedy site and are engaged in searching for those trapped below the rubble, and the area has been cordoned off.

An eyewitness informed the rescuers of the exact spots inside the public facility where the people were going about their chores and are now feared buried under the debris.

The rescuers have focused their attention on clearing up the specific spots in an effort to reach the trapped victims soon, and further details are awaited.

