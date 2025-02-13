Three MP Kumbh returnees killed after bus collides with parked truck in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 13 (IANS) At least three people were killed and two others seriously injured when the bus they were travelling in crashed into a parked truck on the Delhi-Mumbai eight-lane expressway in Rajasthan. The bus was carrying devotees from Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

The injured have been admitted to Kota's MBS Hospital for treatment.

The devotees were returning to Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh after visiting Maha Kumbh for a holy dip. The accident occurred near Karodia in Simliya (Kota) in the morning.

According to Simliya police station ASI Hariraj Singh, the accident took place around 6.30 a.m.

The bus was carrying approximately 56 passengers, all residents of Mandsaur. While travelling on the expressway, the bus collided with a stationary truck.

Five passengers sustained severe injuries and were immediately referred to Kota for medical care, while the remaining passengers escaped unhurt.

ASI Singh confirmed that three passengers lost their lives, and two others were critically injured. The bodies have been sent to the mortuary.

Upon receiving information about the accident, Simliya police rushed to the scene, initiated rescue operations, and transported the injured to the nearest hospital with the help of ambulances. ASI Hariraj Singh said, "The accident was reported at around 6:30 in the morning. There were about 56 passengers on the bus. All the passengers are residents of Mandsaur in MP. They were returning to Mandsaur after taking a holy dip in Prayagraj. A truck was parked on the highway in the morning. The bus rammed into the parked truck from behind."

The deceased were identified as Kailash Bai (54), Kishori Lal (60) and Ashok (35). Kailash and Kishori Lal were husband and wife. "Chaman Lal and Parvati are injured. These people were sitting in the cabin of the bus. They are being treated at MBS Hospital," the ASI said.

The bus driver was absconding, the officer said.

The accident briefly disrupted traffic on the expressway, but authorities quickly restored order.

Preliminary investigations suggest that speeding may have been the primary cause of the accident. It is suspected that the bus driver lost control, leading to the collision with the parked truck. The police are conducting a thorough investigation and questioning eyewitnesses to determine the exact circumstances of the crash.

The eyewitnesses said they heard a loud sound of the impact when the bus crashed into a stationary vehicle. More details were awaited as the police probe was underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.