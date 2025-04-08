Three more constituents of Hurriyat pledge allegiance to Constitution

Srinagar, April 8 (IANS) Three more organisations on Tuesday announced their dissociation from the separatist Hurriyat Conference and declared their allegiance to the Constitution of the country.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, presently on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, said on X, “Three more organizations, namely Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party, Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Democratic League, and Kashmir Freedom Front, disassociate themselves from the Hurriyat. It is a prominent demonstration of the people's trust in the Constitution of India within the valley."

He further said, “Modi Ji's vision for a united and powerful Bharat stands even more bolstered today, as so far 11 such organizations have shunned separatism, proclaiming unwavering support for it.”

In sharp contrast to the past, when people observed protest shutdowns on Hurriyat call, whenever a Central minister came to Kashmir, this time the so-called separatist constituents of Hurriyat are deserting the conglomerate and declaring allegiance to the Constitution when the present Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is visiting Kthe valley.

Two organisations, J&K Peoples Democratic movement (JKPDM) and J&K Peoples movement (JKPM), have already announced dissociation from the separatist Hurriyat Conference and declared their allegiance with the Constitution of the country.

Formed in 1993 to purportedly give political voice to armed insurgency, the Hurriyat Conference had 26 social, religious and political organisations/groups as its constituents.

Interestingly, even the government employees' association and the J&K high court bar association were members of the Hurriyat Conference.

The Hurriyat Conference split into two groups in 2003, one headed by the hardline separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani and the moderate group led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. It became defunct after August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated.

All Hurriyat Conference activities, including organising anti-India protests and stone pelting on security forces, calling protest shutdowns on the visits of national leaders and dignitaries to Kashmir and calling for a black day on the country’s Republic Day and Independence Day, have stopped since the abrogation of Article 370.

Stone pelting had become a public nuisance and a major law and order problem in Kashmir. However, after August 5, 2019, there hasn’t been a single incident of stone pelting in Kashmir.

