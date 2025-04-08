Discontent brews in Kerala CPI ahead of 25th state conference

Thiruvananthapuram, April 8 (IANS) Ahead of the 25th State Conference of the Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI), scheduled to be held in Alappuzha in September, signs of internal unrest have emerged, with dissatisfaction simmering against the state leadership headed by former Minister Binoy Viswam.

In the run-up to the conference, the party is in the process of electing new leadership at the grassroots and district levels. However, tensions have risen after a controversial directive was issued, stating that action would be taken against those opposing the party’s decisions during the election of new committees.

The directive indicates that the party leadership will propose a list of members for various committees, which is to be accepted without opposition or contest. This has sparked concern among several senior members, who view the move as undemocratic.

One of the most vocal critics is 83-year-old veteran leader K.E. Ismail, a three-time MLA, former minister, and Rajya Sabha member.

“I am not aware of any such directive. I am no longer part of any party committees and am only an ordinary member now. But our party has always followed its constitution. If, after discussions and debates, there’s still disagreement, then democracy must prevail and the majority view is accepted. That is the party line,” said Ismail.

Ismail was suspended for six months last month, and the decision is currently pending clearance from the State Council.

“The State Council is meeting later this week, and I don’t think anything that violates the party’s constitution will be allowed. The leadership must ensure that everything proceeds fairly,” he added.

Ismail has long been critical of Viswam and his predecessor, the late Kanam Rajendran.

To Ismail's criticism, Viswam has now said, "In our party, democracy prevails."

The CPI, the second-largest constituent in the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government, has also been grappling with dissatisfaction within its ranks over what many see as the CPI(M)'s domination, leading to a weakening of the CPI’s voice in the alliance.

