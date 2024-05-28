Three die of food poisoning in Rajasthan, 22 hospitalised

Jaipur, May 28 (IANS) Three persons lost their lives due to food poisoning in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Tuesday after attending an engagement ceremony in Kotda tehsil while around 22 others are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Kotda police station in-charge Ashok Kumar Singh said, “An engagement ceremony was scheduled here on Monday night. There were around 100 guests, many of whom fell ill soon after they returned home."

Three persons, including Babu (50) from the girl's side, and Masru (40) and Amiya Devi (35) from the boy's side, died due to food poisoning. Twenty-two others are being treated at the hospital, Singh said.

The Chief Medical and Health Officer in Udaipur, Shankar Bamniya, said that food samples have been collected by the food safety officer which have been sent for testing.

Necessary action will be taken after getting the reports, he added.

