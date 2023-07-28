Three Amarnath pilgrims injured as vehicle skids on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Jammu, July 28 (IANS) Three persons were injured on Friday when a vehicle carrying Amaranth pilgrims skidded on Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban district.

Police sources said that persons were injured when a vehicle carrying Amarnath Yatris skidded off the road at Gangroo near Ramsoo on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in the district.

"Injured persons have been shifted to a primary health centre in Ramsoo for treatment," sources said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.