Those who move in luxury cars won’t get benefits of loan waiver: Maha minister

Amravati (Maharashtra), June 27 (IANS) Amid demands by opposition and farmer organisations, Revenue Minister and Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Friday clarified that those who own layouts, farm houses and move around in luxury cars will not get the benefit of the farm loan waiver, saying that the MahaYuti government will take decision on farm loan waiver at an appropriate time

Bawankule’s announcement comes days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the government is committed to implementing farm loan waiver and the decision will be taken at an appropriate time, assuring that they will not go back on their promise.

“The MahaYuti government had promised our farmers that they would not have to pay electricity bills for the next five years. The government has done this. Also, our government said that we will waive off loans to the real needy farmers. We will waive off their loans, but those who have taken loans for agriculture and bought Mercedes, those who have layouts, and those who have taken loans for farm houses will not get loan waivers. The rich should not get the benefit of the loan waiver but only those who need them should get it,” said Bawankule after the launch of various government schemes.

He said that the MahaYuti government is paying Rs 1,500 per month to the eligible beneficiaries under Ladki Bahin Yojana and it will be further increased to Rs 2,100 per month.

Bawankule said that the government will form a high level committee to study the present scenario and make suggestions for loan waiver. The committee’s announcement will be made during the ensuing monsoon session of the state legislature starting from June 30 in Mumbai and the decision on loan waiver will be made after the committee’s report.

“Discussions with regard to loan waiver and the formation of a high level committee were held with the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. I have met former minister Bachchu Kadu, who recently sat on fast demanding farm loan waiver among other demands. The farm loan waiver is being deliberated at the government level,” he added.

State Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal recently criticised the state government for delays in the announcement of loan waiver as promised by MahaYuti during the assembly elections. “Why was no committee mentioned when MahaYuti promised farm loan waiver in its campaign during Assembly elections? The government has no intent to extend the waiver but wants to merely survive the day. The Rs 2,100 promised under Ladki Bahin scheme have not yet been given. This government is misleading people,”he claimed.

Former minister and veteran Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said that although the state government has crores of rupees to develop highways it has not money for farm loan waiver.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.