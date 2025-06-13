Thieves steal 400 high density apple trees of physically challenged farmer in J&K’s Shopian

Srinagar, June 13 (IANS) Thieves struck overnight at the apple nursery of a poor, physically challenged farmer in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Shopian district and decamped with 400 high density young apple trees.

This is yet another incident in the series of apple tree thefts in the district, which is famous for producing the best quality apples in Kashmir.

Apple farmers, during the last decade, have been shifting from yielding variety apple trees to high density trees those give fruit within one to two years after bring planted.

For their early fruit yielding character and convenient management, the high density apple trees are in great demand in the Valley and one such tree costs between Rs 200 to Rs 400 depending on the variety of the fruit.

Officials said that more than 400 high density apple trees were stolen from the orchard of a physically challenged farmer in Shopian district.

The incident occurred in Landoora village barely 5 kms away from Shopian district headquarters.

Sajad Ahmad, the physically challenged apple grower, said he had invested over Rs 1.3 lakh in developing the orchard after securing a bank loan.

“I had pinned all my hopes on this orchard. I don’t understand how I will provide for my family now. All my hopes are gone”, said the devastated farmer.

Sajad has been confined to a wheelchair since suffering a spinal cord injury in a road accident.

He requires daily assistance for basic activities.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The incident has caused fear and anger in the local community, with residents demanding stricter measures to protect orchards and arrest the gang of thieves engaged in this theft.

This is not the first time when such a theft reported.

On May 25 this year, thieves stole hundreds of apple trees from a recently established high density orchard in Nikloora village in Pulwama district. The owners had invested several lakhs of rupees in the project.

Earlier, on February 14, thieves targeted an apple nursery in Renzipora village in Awantipora area of Pulwama district and fled with around 14,000 rootstock plants.

